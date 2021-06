An Oxford man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a minor.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Jessie Jones, 46, of Oxford was involved in an incident where a 13-year-old girl was molested. He was charged with touching a child or mentally defective or physically helpless person for lustful purposes.

Jones was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report