National Board’s Accomplished District Program Recognizes OSD

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards released names of National Board Accomplished Districts Wednesday and the Oxford School District is high up on the list.

Recognizing school districts across the country that work to promote student learning through accomplished teaching, the program honors 79 districts in which at least 20% of its teachers have achieved National Board certification, encouraging teachers to be their best and effectively driving student learning.

The Oxford School District is among this list with more than 20% of its teachers who are National Board Certified – the second-highest in the state of Mississippi.

The 79 Accomplished Districts come from 10 states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington.

“We are proud to be among the top districts nationwide being recognized as National Board Accomplished Districts. We know that teachers drive student learning. One of the ways we work to assure students have access to the best teachers is to encourage teachers to become National Board certified. These teachers clearly teach to high standards and reflect on their practice to get better every day,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

The National Board Accomplished District program was originally unveiled in 2019 and included 81 districts recognized for their high percentage of NBCTs. The Oxford School District has been recognized each year since its inception.

“High-quality teaching is the most important in-school factor impacting student learning. The districts that meet the threshold to be included in the National Board Accomplished District program understand the value of quality teaching and support teachers to be their best. We encourage state and district leaders to support National Board certification because NBCTs have a measurable impact on student learning. Every student deserves the best possible teacher,” said Peggy Brookins, a National Board Certified Teacher and the president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Districts will be recognized with an award for the district office and unique celebrations for the NBCTs in those districts.

