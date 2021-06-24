Oxford Names New Baseball and Softball Coaches

Pending school board approval next week, the Oxford School District has selected two new coaches to fill vacancies on the baseball and softball fields.

Cade Hoggard

The district has named Cade Hoggard from Amory High School as the new Charger Baseball Coach. Kyle Long, from East Central High School, has been named as the new Lady Chargers Softball Coach.

In May, the district announced that baseball coach, Chris Baughman, and softball coach, Tabitha Beard would be named the new athletic co-directors. As the new athletic directors, Baughman and Beard were able to play a role in hiring their replacements.

Kyle Long

“We were very fortunate to attract some highly qualified applicants for both of these positions,” Beard said. “I am excited to bring Coach Hoggard and Coach Long on board to Charger Nation.”

Hoggard is an Oxford High alumni who helped lead Oxford High to a state title in 2005. Since 2019, he has been the head coach of Amory High School and was head coach of Olive Branch High school for five seasons prior to that with 103 career wins. He played college baseball at both Mississippi State and Delta State. In 2021, he led Amory to the North Half finishing as runner up.

Long comes to Oxford from East Central High School in Hurley. He brings a record of 212 wins to Charger Nation with 6 District Championships and two South State Championships. Long was named the Sun Herald Coach of the Year in 2017.

Staff report