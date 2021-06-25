Supreme Court: student-athletes can receive education-related payments

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that student-athletes could receive education-related payments. The ruling came against the NCAA.

The ruling was a landmark antitrust case that ends the NCAA’s nationwide limits on what an athlete can receive while playing a sport.

A USA Today news report notes the ruling allows Division I men’s or women’s basketball or Bowl Subdivision football student-athletes to “receive benefits from their schools that include cash or cash-equivalent awards based on academics or graduation.”

The unanimous 9-0 decision will not be in the way of allowing athletes to receive benefits as graduate school tuition, study aboard opportunities, computers, tutoring and other services to help them achieve their academic success.

This ruling was not about if a player can make money on their name, image and likeness.



Staff Report