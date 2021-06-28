July Fourth Holiday Observed Monday, Trash Will be Collected

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Since the Fourth of July is on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5. Regular trash collection won’t be affected that day.

The city of Oxford and Lafayette County will run their regular garbage routes on Monday. However, Lafayette County will not be doing large-item pickups Monday.

In Oxford, Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday, July 7.

All city, county, state and federal courts and offices, the U.S. Post Office and banks will be closed.

The Oxford-University Transit buses will not run on Monday, and parking around the downtown Square and in the city’s parking garage will be free.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Public Library will be closed Monday.