Oxford Food Pantry Has Abundance of Food for Those in Need

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Food Pantry has plenty of food to give to those who could use some help with groceries.

The Pantry is still receiving federally-funded CARES food from both MidSouth Food Bank and Mississippi Food Network and finds itself with an abundance of provisions to share.

“Our numbers are a bit down right now so we’re encouraging people to see if they’re eligible for food,” said John Kohne, coordinating director of The Pantry.

The eligibility qualifications are:

• If you are a family of SIX with a current monthly income under $4,000, you are eligible for food assistance from the Pantry.

• If you are a family of FOUR with a current monthly income under $3,000, you are eligible for food assistance from the Pantry.

• If you are a family of TWO with a current monthly income under $2,000, you are eligible for food assistance from the Pantry.

• If you are a senior living on a Social Security pension under $1,500, you are eligible for food assistance from the Pantry.

The Pantry is open 50 weeks a year, every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s located at 713 Molly Barr Road, next to the Oxford Police Department.

Kohne said that eligibility guidelines are a target for the Pantry to go by; however, if someone is slightly over but is struggling with food insecurity, they should come to The Pantry and apply for assistance.

“We’re trying to help people in need,” he said. “It’s a target. If you’re close to that amount, come and get food.”

The Pantry is currently providing every visiting client with provisions to feed a family of four for seven days. This includes milk, eggs, bread, a whole chicken, assorted packaged meats and groceries.

“We only ask that those who patronize the Pantry do so just once a month,” Kohne said.

The pandemic-related outpouring of support from both Lafayette County and Oxford residents has been inspiring. Throughout the pandemic of 2020 and into 2021, corporate and private donations have been so significant that the Pantry will be moving forward with expanding the facility.

“We are hoping to increase our refrigeration and frozen storage capability to add more fresh vegetables and a variety of meat products to our grocery list,” Kohne said.

For more information, visit The Pantry Of Oxford & Lafayette County on Facebook or call 662-832-8001.