Winnick Named OSD Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

At the Oxford School District Board of Trustee’s regular meeting on Monday, French and English Learners teacher Charlie Winnick was officially recognized as the OSD Employee of the Year.

The district announces Employees of the Week throughout the school year. At the end of the year, the district elects the Employee of the Year from the weekly honorees.

Charlie Winnick was named OSD Employee of the Year. Photo via the OSD

Winnick has been with the OSD since 2019, working as a full-time substitute French teacher his first year before becoming a faculty member for the 2020-2021 school year. He teaches French III and English Learners as well as serving as the Oxford High School boy’s soccer assistant coach.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in modern language studies (French) at the University of Salford, England and then his master’s degree in French Literature at the University of Mississippi where he also taught French. He worked as a teacher in France before moving back to Oxford.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson said he hired Winnick and his wife, Chelsea, as French teachers for OHS when he served as principal at the high school.

“A lot of times people ask ‘What was the best thing you did as a high school principal?’ Getting them (the Winnicks) to Oxford was one of the best. They are truly amazing people,” Roberson said.

Roberson read some of the comments made about Winnick from those who nominated him for the award.

Joanne Burnett was named Cafeteria Employee of the Year

“He works with non-English speaking students and helps them beyond the walls of Oxford High School. He helps students find their safety net and expand their education so they can be successful in our community .. he builds relationships,” Roberson read.

“I’m so lucky to come to work with so many great people in this building and within the District and Oxford community and get to work with so many amazing students in a range of capacities,” Winnick said after learning about the award.

Central Elementary Food Service Worker Joanne Burnett was named Cafeteria Employee of the Year and Central Elementary School was named Cafeteria of the Year based on sales and profit numbers.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the Board voted to appoint Board member Carter Myers as the new president of the Board of Trustees and board member Denny Tosh as the Board secretary.