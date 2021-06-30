Parking to be Blocked Off at Midnight for Inauguration

By Alyssa Schnugg

An inauguration ceremony for Oxford’s elected officials will be held on Thursday on the steps of City Hall.

Beginning tonight at midnight, the Oxford Police Department will shut down the parking area in front of City Hall from the crosswalk north of Neilson’s to East Jackson Avenue.

Any cars remaining in the parking spaces in that area after midnight will be towed, according to OPD.

The lot will open back up around noon.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and everyone is invited and welcome to attend.

Being sworn into office will be Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Aldermen Rick Addy, Ward 1; Mark Huelse, Ward 2; Brian Hyneman, Ward 3; Keisha Howell-Atkinson, Ward 4; Preston Taylor, Ward 5; Jason Bailey, Ward 6; and John Morgan, at-large.

Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the courtroom in City Hall.



