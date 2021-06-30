Activity Center’s Walking Track Named in Honor of Retiring Alderman

By Alyssa Schnugg

The walking track at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center will soon have a plaque naming it after Janice Antonow, who served as an alderman for 24 years. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

When the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission were planning what all would be included in the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center, outgoing Alderman Janice Antonow pushed to make sure an indoor walking track was included.

Now that same walking track will bear her name.

During her retirement ceremony last week, Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced that the walking track will be named in honor of Antonow, who has served as the Ward 3 alderman for 24 years.

Janice Antonow served as alderman for 24 years before retiring June 30.

“I was totally surprised,” Antonow said.

Today is her last official day as alderman. Brian Hyneman won the election last month to become the new Ward 3 alderman.

A sign will be placed on the walking track with Antonow’s name this week, according to Tannehill.

“The activity center was a project that Dr. Antonow championed for many years,” Tannehill said. “She passionately advocated for youth programming and leisure lifestyle activities. She always remarked how the most diverse activities that happen in the city of Oxford happen at the Oxford Activity Center.”

Tannehill said the Board of Aldermen collectively felt naming the walking track in Antonow’s honor was “very appropriate.”