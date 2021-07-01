Oxford Mayor, Aldermen Sworn into Office

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com













The Oxford Board of Aldermen and Mayor Robyn Tannehill were sworn into office Thursday in front of City Hall. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Board of Aldermen and Mayor Robyn Tannehill were sworn into office Thursday, marking the start of their four-year term.

With hands raised, they promised to uphold the U.S. and Mississippi constitutions and faithfully discharge the duties of the office they were elected to hold.

At-Large Alderman John Morgan welcomed everyone to the ceremony held outside of City Hall.

The Oxford Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors and Brady Bramlett said the national anthem.

Sworn into office Thursday were Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Aldermen Rick Addy, Ward 1; Mark Huelse, Ward 2; Brian Hyneman, Ward 3; Keisha Howell-Atkinson, Ward 4; Preston Taylor, Ward 5; Jason Bailey, Ward 6; and John Morgan, at-large.

The Rev. Laura Gillom of Oxford First United Methodist Church, opened the ceremony in prayer before Tannehill addressed the crowd, thanking city employees and department heads for their hard work and dedication during the last four years and especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke of the city’s accomplishments and called for everyone to put aside political differences and come together for the good of all Oxonians.

“That’s what today is about – coming together,” she said. “It’s time to let go of the political divide. We’re not Democrats or Republicans at Oxford City Hall. Labels like progressive or conservative or moderate don’t help us pick up trash in a timely manner or help the phone get answered when someone dials 911. No matter what differences or disagreements we have, we’re all Oxford. In all of its charm, all of its contradiction, all of its history and all of its untapped potential.”

Tannehill was sworn in first by Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison, followed by five of the six aldermen.

Alderman Preston Taylor was sworn in separately by his great-niece Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin.

The Rev. Eddie Rester of the Oxford-Lafayette United Methodist Church closed the ceremony with prayer.