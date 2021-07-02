Talk to Neighbors Before Setting off Fireworks

By Alyssa Schnugg

Oxford’s Fourth of July fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday at Oxford High School.

Since many of last year’s Fourth of July public and private events were canceled or downsized, there is an expectation that this year’s holiday will have bigger and louder celebrations.

The Oxford Police Department will be on hand to control the traffic after the fireworks end.

The west side of the school’s parking lot will exit onto Sisk Avenue toward Highway 7 and the east side of the parking lot will exit onto Sisk Avenue to Buddy East Parkway to Highway 6.

All traffic patterns on Sisk Avenue will be held until the high school lots are clear, announced OPD on its social media pages Thursday.

For those planning on staying home and lighting off some of their own fireworks, keep in mind that fireworks inside the city of Oxford are illegal; however, there are no such ordinances banning setting off fireworks outside the city limits in Lafayette County.

Before setting off fireworks near homes, check with neighbors to see if the noise from your fireworks would be detrimental to anyone living in the house.

Fireworks can be a source of stress, especially for those who suffer from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, also known as PTSD. The unexpected loud noises can be a trigger for some, especially military veterans.

Oxford American Legion Commander Dennis Bullard said while fireworks don’t bother him, he has known fellow veterans who struggle with the sounds and bright flashes fireworks bring.

“Some combat veterans prefer not to be around fireworks,” he said. “Most just stay home and turn their televisions up on the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve. They know their limitations and just avoid fireworks.”

Bullard said that finding a local veterans group, like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War or Disabled American Veterans can provide some comfort to veterans with PTSD by being able to talk to other veterans who experienced similar reactions.

Some dogs can also have strong anxiety reactions to fireworks due to them being able to hear four times the distance and twice as many sound frequencies as humans.

The following is a list from a USA Today story of ways to comfort a dog who struggles with the sounds of fireworks.