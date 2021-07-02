Talk to Neighbors Before Setting off Fireworks

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com
Since many of last year’s Fourth of July public and private events were canceled or downsized, there is an expectation that this year’s holiday will have bigger and louder celebrations.
Oxford’s Fourth of July fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday at Oxford High School.
The Oxford Police Department will be on hand to control the traffic after the fireworks end.
The west side of the school’s parking lot will exit onto Sisk Avenue toward Highway 7 and the east side of the parking lot will exit onto Sisk Avenue to Buddy East Parkway to Highway 6.
All traffic patterns on Sisk Avenue will be held until the high school lots are clear, announced OPD on its social media pages Thursday.
For those planning on staying home and lighting off some of their own fireworks, keep in mind that fireworks inside the city of Oxford are illegal; however, there are no such ordinances banning setting off fireworks outside the city limits in Lafayette County.
Before setting off fireworks near homes, check with neighbors to see if the noise from your fireworks would be detrimental to anyone living in the house.
Fireworks can be a source of stress, especially for those who suffer from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, also known as PTSD. The unexpected loud noises can be a trigger for some, especially military veterans.
Oxford American Legion Commander Dennis Bullard said while fireworks don’t bother him, he has known fellow veterans who struggle with the sounds and bright flashes fireworks bring.
“Some combat veterans prefer not to be around fireworks,” he said. “Most just stay home and turn their televisions up on the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve. They know their limitations and just avoid fireworks.”
Bullard said that finding a local veterans group, like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War or Disabled American Veterans can provide some comfort to veterans with PTSD by being able to talk to other veterans who experienced similar reactions.
Some dogs can also have strong anxiety reactions to fireworks due to them being able to hear four times the distance and twice as many sound frequencies as humans.
The following is a list from a USA Today story of ways to comfort a dog who struggles with the sounds of fireworks.
- Create a “safe haven” for your pet: Find a quiet, insulated place in your home – it could be the bathroom, the basement or even under the covers of your bed – where your pet can retreat when things get too loud.
- Show some affection: Something as simple as petting an animal that’s seeking your attention can help ease some of its stress.
- Get some lavender oil for your dog: Lavender oil, which has been shown to reduce anxiety, can be very useful in keeping dogs calm by dabbing it under a dog’s nose or collar.
- Take your dog(s) out early for physical activity: You’ll avoid the nighttime fireworks, and the exercise will help tire your dog out sooner.
- Put on some white noise at home: Leaving the TV on in the background or putting on some music can help mask some of the louder, harsher sounds your pet might hear throughout the night.
- Microchip your pet(s): The injectable implant, which gives your pet a unique identification number, will improve your chances of being reunited, in the event your pet ends up fleeing the home in fear.
- Stay on the lookout: Many pets run away from home in the midst of fireworks going off. Even people who aren’t pet owners can help pets stay safe by remaining vigilant.
- Coordinate a fireworks schedule: Reach out to your neighbors who are pet owners; let them know when you plan on setting off fireworks, so they can take the appropriate measures to keep their pets safe.