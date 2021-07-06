MHP Investigates 2 Hit-and-Run Fatal Crashes Over Holiday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to 151 wrecks on state and federal highways that included two hit-and-run fatalities.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period which began July 2 at 12:01 a.m. and ended July 5 at midnight. Throughout the period, MHP issued 6,140 citations with 146 DUI arrests.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers investigated 15 wrecks with one being fatal, issued 575 citations and made 17 arrests for DUI.

There were no fatal wrecks reported in Lafayette County.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated five wrecks and made one arrest for DUI.

The Oxford Police Department reported 13 wrecks and five arrests for DUI.

The fatal wreck in the Troop E district happened in Desoto County at about 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. According to reports, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 61 when it struck Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston who was walking north in the southbound lane.

Mississippi troopers also responded to a fatal wreck in Lowndes County at 1:23 a.m. Monday when Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus was struck by an unknown vehicle while riding a 2013 Kymco scooter on MS 373.

Both fatal crashes are still under investigation.