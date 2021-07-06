Three Arrested in Multiple Storage Unit Burglaries

From left, Rhonda Killough, Shannon Eaton and Joseph Eaton.

The Oxford Police Department arrested three Alcorn County residents in connection with multiple storage burglaries inside the city of Oxford.

According to OPD, the burglaries were reported on June 30. OPD identified Rhonda Killough, 60, Shannon Eaton, 42, and Joseph Eaton, 45, as the individuals involved in the burglaries.

Al three suspects were taken into custody and brought to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on a $1,500 bond. Some of the stolen property was also recovered.

Staff report