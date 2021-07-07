Reckless Driver Call Leads to Felony DUI Arrest

An Oxford man faces a fifth DUI charge after being reported as a reckless driver.

Hubbard Vinson

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Hubbard Vinson, 71, of Oxford was arrested on May 20 for DUI 4th/subsequent. He received a bond and bonded out.

On July 5, deputies pulled over Vinson after receiving a reckless driver call. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and as a result, Vinson was arrested and charged with DUI 4th/subsequent.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and booked on a $25,000 bond; however, his bond was revoked due to him being out on the previous felony DUI bond.

