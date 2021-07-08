Thursday, July 8, 2021
Today is the Last Day to Get Vaccination at Oxford Conference Center

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s COVID-19 free vaccination site at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford is closing today.

On Tuesday, Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced that the vaccination site would be closing and Thursday is the last day for people to get a vaccination at the conference center.

“You don’t need an appointment — you can just walk in Thursday but it will be the last day to get the vaccination there,” Tannehill said.

Vaccinations are still readily available at Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, and at most urgent care clinics and doctors’ offices.

The vaccination is still free.

About 42 percent of Lafayette County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The MSDH provides an online source to find local providers of the vaccination on its website.

It was unknown Thursday if all of the MSDH-run vaccination sites around Mississippi are closing. Requests for that information have not yet been answered as of Thursday morning by the MSDH.

Hotty Toddy News will provide updated information as it becomes available.

