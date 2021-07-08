Two Oxford Men Face Felony Child Neglect Charges in Separate Cases

By Alyssa Schnugg

Derek Joslin, left, and Ryan Yourn. Mugs provided by OPD

Two Oxford men have been arrested and face felony child neglect charges in two separate incidents where children tested positive for drugs.

In May, OPD officers began investigating a claim of child neglect. Once test results came back, it was discovered that a child living in the home tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Derek Joslin, 36, of Oxford was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with felony child neglect and brought to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.

In a separate case, officers began an investigation into a claim of child neglect in June. A child living in the home of Ryan Yourn, 36, of Oxford, tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Yourn, 36, of Oxford was taken into custody and charged with felony child neglect. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.