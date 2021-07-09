Pontotoc Mom Dies a Week Before Beach Trip

Dawn Berry and her two children. Berry died Thursday from complications stemming from recent chemo treatments. Photo via Facebook

Earlier this month, a GoFundMe fundraiser helped to raise more than $6,000 to help a Pontotoc mom fighting cancer take her two children on a trip to the beach.

Dawn Berry and her children were set to leave next Friday for Pensacola, Florida; however, Berry died Thursday afternoon from complications stemming from recent chemo treatments.

Berry was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in April 2020. After radiation and chemo treatments, the cancer returned in December and Berry was given about a year to live.

She wanted to take one last big trip with her children and started saving up what money she could for a trip to the beach. She and her children had never been to the beach.

Friend Carol Bullard started the GoFundMe page for Berry and the community responded in a big way, raising more than $6,200.

Bullard said Berry’s family and close friends still plan on taking the children to the beach in the near future, along with their mother’s ashes.

“She was the gorgeous light in a dark world,” Bullard said of Berry. “She touched so many lives.”

Tutor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and a celebration of life will be held in the future.