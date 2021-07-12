Seven Local Community Groups Win Fundraising Opportunity

Daughters of the American Revolution, Rolling Thunder, Habitat for Humanity, Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow, Exchange Club of Oxford, Boys & Girls Club of North MS and the Oxford Kiwanis Club were the winners of the Chamber’s annual parking lot fundraising opportunity. Photo provided by the Chamber

Each year the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce offers seven nonprofit organizations the chance to host the Chamber’s parking lot as a football Game Day fundraiser.

The organization names were drawn at the recent Trustmark’s Chamber After Hours event where a representative from the organizations had to be present to win.

Ole Miss Cheerleaders Hannah Jenkins and Gabi Rico drew the names.

Each organization makes up its own pricing. Some organizations in the past have made more than $3,000.

So make sure to plan on parking at the best place in town for the Ole Miss football games, while helping non-profits raise money.

Staff report