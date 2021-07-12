Monday, July 12, 2021
Seven Local Community Groups Win Fundraising Opportunity

Daughters of the American Revolution, Rolling Thunder, Habitat for Humanity, Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow, Exchange Club of Oxford, Boys & Girls Club of North MS and the Oxford Kiwanis Club were the winners of the Chamber’s annual parking lot fundraising opportunity. Photo provided by the Chamber

Each year the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce offers seven nonprofit organizations the chance to host the Chamber’s parking lot as a football Game Day fundraiser.

The organization names were drawn at the recent Trustmark’s Chamber After Hours event where a representative from the organizations had to be present to win.

Ole Miss Cheerleaders Hannah Jenkins and Gabi Rico drew the names.

The winners were: Daughters of the American Revolution, Rolling Thunder, Habitat for Humanity, Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow, Exchange Club of Oxford, Boys & Girls Club of North MS and the Oxford Kiwanis Club.

Each organization makes up its own pricing. Some organizations in the past have made more than $3,000.

So make sure to plan on parking at the best place in town for the Ole Miss football games, while helping non-profits raise money.

Staff report

