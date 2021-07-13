OPD Charges Man With Recent Vehicle Burglaries

A Brandon man was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in Oxford.

Grayln Jones

According to a report, on July 9, officers were dispatched to the area of South Lamar Boulevard in reference to several vehicle burglaries. An investigation was conducted.

Investigators arrested and charged Grayln Jones, 24, of Brandon with four counts of commercial burglary. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.

According to OPD, the majority of stolen property has been recovered and investigators are still trying to identify the victims and return their property.

If you were a victim of a vehicle burglary in the South Lamar or Old Taylor Road areas recently, contract OPD at 662-232-2400.

Staff report