The Lamar to Expand by 82 Homes, Clubhouse

The Lamar, phase 2 has several homes already constructed. Photo via Facebook/TheLamarOxford

The next phase of The Lamar neighborhood development will consist of 82 new homes and a large clubhouse.

The Oxford Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for The Lamar, Phase 4, during its regular meeting on Monday.

Phase 4 will be located on 20 acres of land inside the development and will connect Chickasaw Road to the existing homes.

The new homes will be a mix of single-family detached and attached structures. The single-family detached home lots will average about 5,376 square feet and the attached/detached lots will measure an average of 4,158 square feet. There will be 201,176 square feet of open space and a new shared civic center with a pool and pickleball courts.

During the meeting on Monday, a woman who lives off Chickasaw said she and her neighbors are concerned about stormwater runoff with the addition of the 82 homes.

Commissioner JR Rigby said city planners and engineers are working with the developers to make sure the stormwater plans are right.

“I think most of the developers in the area would attest that we do have pretty stringent stormwater requirements,” Rigby said. “They’ve done everything the city can ask them to do to make sure there won’t be problems.”

Image via the city of Oxford Planning Department

Phase 4 will include the extension of Cincinnatus Boulevard to Chickasaw, Baldwin Court and Sumner Avenue along with the construction of multiple private access alleys. Improvements will also be made to Chickasaw.

The Board of Alderman recently approved a Tax Increment Financing Plan agreement with The Lamar developers that includes improvements to Chickasaw, North Lamar, and a roundabout at Chickasaw and Molly Barr to address traffic issues related to the development of all phases of The Lamar.

The Lamar is the city’s first Traditional Neighborhood Development, or TND, which was approved in 2017. The entire development is being built on 49 acres between North Lamar and Chickasaw Road. Future phases include a town center with commercial businesses, office spaces and mixed-use residential units.

The total development is being built out in phases over a several-year time period.