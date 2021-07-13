Woman Arrested on 2020 Felony Shoplifting Charge

A Tupelo woman was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting recently by the Oxford Police Department for an incident that happened more than a year and a half ago.

Rhonda Harris

According to a report, on Jan. 28, 2020, OPD received a report of felony shoplifting from Walmart. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Rhonda Harris, 45, of Tupelo.

On July 11, Harris was located and served the arrest warrant by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where she was booked on a $2,500 bond.

