Tuesday, July 13, 2021
News & ViewsCrime ReportHeadlines

Woman Arrested on 2020 Felony Shoplifting Charge

0
204

A Tupelo woman was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting recently by the Oxford Police Department for an incident that happened more than a year and a half ago.

Rhonda Harris

According to a report, on Jan. 28, 2020, OPD received a report of felony shoplifting from Walmart. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Rhonda Harris, 45, of Tupelo.

On July 11, Harris was located and served the arrest warrant by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where she was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleThe Lamar to Expand by 82 Homes, Clubhouse
Next articleOxford to Host July 16 Olympic Sendoff Parade

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles