OPD to Hold School Supply Drive at Walmart Next Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

OPD’s school supply drive in 2019 brought in a room full of notebooks, crayons, glue and more. Photo via the OPD

The Oxford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in making sure all Oxford and Lafayette County children have the school supplies they need to have a successful school year.

Officers will be parked in their patrol cars in front of Walmart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 23. They will be collecting donated school supplies that will later be distributed to area teachers who can then share them with students.

“We will contact the school districts once we get the donations and they will inform their teachers when they can come to the police department to pick up what they need,” said Breck Jones, public information officer for OPD.

Jones said the department received so many donations in 2019 when the department last held its school supply drive, that the leftover supplies were donated to area organizations to distribute to students and parents.

“We weren’t able to hold it in 2020 due to the pandemic so we’re looking forward to being able to do this again this year, as well as our other community events we normally hold during the year,” he said.

School supply lists for each district are available online. For Oxford’s click here and for Lafayettes click here.

“We don’t expect people to buy everything on the lists,” Jones said. “But while you’re shopping at Walmart, if you pick up a pack of pencils or a notebook, that will be a big help.”