UM Buildings Without Power Since Tuesday from Downed Poles

Due to utility poles being down on a portion of campus Tuesday, several campus buildings are still without power on the University of Mississippi campus.

The third-party delivery company truck knocked out two poles on Cross Street, according to University Communications.

Originally, 17 buildings were without power. On Thursday, the university said the power had been restored to all but five buildings – Fulton Chapel, Barnard Observatory, Isom Hall, Somerville Hall and Deaton Hall.

The Facilities Management Powerline, and other shops, will continue working today and through the evening to hopefully have power restored sometime Friday.

Cross Street will remain closed adjacent to Somerville and Barnard as repairs are being made.

Staff report