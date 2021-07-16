Blue Mountain Man Faces Felony Theft Charges for Stolen Rings

A Blue Mountain man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing jewelry from at least two Wellsgate homes while working for a cleaning service.

Steven Barkley Tisdale

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, investigators took a report on June 9 of a stolen ring from a house in the Wellsgate community.

During the investigation, it was determined that Steven Barkley Tisdale, 56, of Blue Mountain, worked for a cleaning service and allegedly stole the ring while cleaning the home.

Investigators then received a second report of two additional rings that were stolen from another house in the same community.

Investigators were able to return one of the stolen rings to the owner.

Tisdale is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding stolen jewelry or more information regarding this case, call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 662-236-0210 or 662-236-6421.

Staff report