Friday, July 16, 2021
Oxford Woman Dies in Highway 6 Wreck Thursday Evening

An Oxford woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a wreck on Highway 6 in Lafayette County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 6:41 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on Highway 6 near County Road 405 in Lafayette County.

A 2009 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Taylor Black, 18, of Oxford was traveling east on Highway 6 when a 2002 Honda UEX driven by Carman Garcia, 36, of Oxford traveling north on County Road 405 entered into the path of the Toyota.

As a result of this crash, Garcia received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation by MHP.

This is a developing story. Hottytoddy.com will post any updates as they are made available.

Staff report

