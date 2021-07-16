Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault After Hitting Man with Car

A woman who allegedly ran into a man trying to keep her from fleeing his store after she was suspected of stealing has been arrested on felony charges.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of County Road 251 on Thursday for a report of a burglary in progress.

Jennifer Bramlett

The reporting party advised 911 that a female was in his shop stealing his personal property. While Deputies were responding to the area, the female suspect, Jennifer Bramlett, 43, of Thaxton, attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle.

The victim attempted to stop Bramlett from leaving until law enforcement arrived, but Bramlett accelerated the vehicle attempting to flee the scene. The victim was struck by the vehicle. Bramlett was located by deputies approximately 5 miles from the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bramlett was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and aggravated assault and was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was given a $150,000 bond.

Staff report