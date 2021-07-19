Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Fight Leads to Felony Charges for Oxford Man

An Oxford man was arrested Sunday after a physical altercation with another man. Officers responded to the 200 block of County Road 101 Sunday for a report of a disturbance. They found a man with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi to be treated. After an investigation, Alvis McJunkins, 37, of Oxford was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

