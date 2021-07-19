Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Man Arrested After Allegedly Tossing Pyrotechnic in Vehicle

An Oxford man was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing a firework into a car.

Jequaris Moore

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 5 officers took a report of damage done to a vehicle on Garfield Avenue.

The witness said Jequaris Moore, 19, of Oxford had thrown a pyrotechnic device inside of their vehicle, which caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Moore was arrested without incident and charged with felony malicious mischief. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report

