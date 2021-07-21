Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Oxford Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a Minor

An Oxford man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor.

Clarence Wayne Shinault Jr.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 7, Child Protective Services reported to OPD investigators that it had received a report of a man suspected of molesting a child.

After an investigation, OPD received a warrant and on Monday, arrested Clarence Wayne Shinault Jr., 32, of Oxford and charged him with touching a child for lustful purposes.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report

