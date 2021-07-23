Oxford’s Ellie Tucker to Compete in Distinguished Young Women

Ellie Tucker, a 17-year-old senior from Oxford High School was recently selected to represent Lafayette County in the Distinguished Young Women State competition. Photo provided by the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce

Ellie Tucker, a 17-year-old senior from Oxford High School was recently selected to represent Lafayette County in the Distinguished Young Women State competition.

The event is being held this weekend at the Evangel Temple in Meridian.

The daughter of Tom and Leigh Tucker of Oxford, Ellie has been a consistent performer in academics earning memberships in the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars and winning the Rotary Leadership Award.

She has demonstrated strong leadership skills as Student Body Secretary, Certified Peer Educator, Peer Health Educator, events coordinator of RISE, president of More than a Meal at OHS, DECA community vice-president, Soules4Soles secretary, French Club vice-president, Student Ambassador and being selected into the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership program.

In addition to her academics, she stays busy with her extracurricular activities, which include Diamond Girl for OHS Baseball team, a newspaper staff member for the Charger, FCA, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, the Key Club and Students for Alzheimer’s.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give young women the opportunity to further their education and prepare for a successful future.

Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls. Last year, more than $1 billion in cash tuition and college-granted scholarships were available nationally.

Participants will compete in the following categories: Interview (25%), Scholastics (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

Each state hosts a state program in which the chosen representative advances to the national program, held in the program’s birthplace of Mobile, Alabama.

Ellie’s talent will be singing “Over The Rainbow.”

Staff report