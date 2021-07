Sonny Ingram

A man living in Harmontown was arrested recently for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were notified that convicted sex offender Sonny Ingram, 35, of Memphis was living in Harmontown but had failed to register as a sex offender in Lafayette County.

Ingram was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report