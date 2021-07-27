Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Gunshots at The Links Leads to Two Arrests

Markevius Owten, left, Alfred McKinney, right.

Two men were arrested Monday for aggravated assault after a police officer heard gunshots while on foot patrol.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 1 a.m. On Monday, an officer was doing a foot patrol in The Links apartments when they heard multiple gunshots around the 300 block of the complex.

After an investigation, officers determined that Alfred McKinney, 21, of Oxford, and Markevius Owten, 22, of Marks, were both involved in a domestic disturbance that was not reported to law enforcement.

The two men were subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

No one was injured during this incident.

McKinney and Owten were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked a $50,000 bond.

Staff report

