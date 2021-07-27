OSD to Hold Back-to-School Bash Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the OSD

The Oxford School District will be holding a Back-to-School Bash this weekend to celebrate the start of a new school year and provide information for parents.

The Bash will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the OSD Family Support Center, located next to Oxford Middle School.

The district will be giving away free school supplies while they last. Bounce houses will provide fun for children who can then cool down with free snow cones.

Parents can visit with the Charger Health and Wellness Clinic and get help with registration or PowerSchool. Staff will be on hand to answer all back-to-school questions.