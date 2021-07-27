Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Oxford Woman Arrested for Hitting Pedestrian With Vehicle

An Oxford woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly hitting a person with their vehicle.

Laquandra Dye

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sunday officers responded to a call of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on Molly Barr Road as the result of a domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to the scene along with the Oxford Fire Department and EMS. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Laquandra Dye, 26, of Oxford and charged her with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on an $85,000 bond.

Staff report

