Case Against Former LHS Math Teacher Retired

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After three years, the case against a former Lafayette County math teacher accused of enticing a high school student to meet for sexual purposes has been retired to the files.

On July 13, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith signed an order to retire the felony case against Molly Wray, subject to her being on “good behavior” for five years.

Molly Wray

When a case is retired in a criminal court, it essentially means the sentence has been deferred. If the defendant successfully completes the conditions set forth by the judge, the case will generally be dismissed.

However, the case is still subject to recall and prosecution at any time at the discretion of the court if those conditions are not met.

Good behavior generally means that the defendant is not charged with any additional crimes.

Wray was indicted on Sept. 5, 2018, by a Lafayette County grand jury for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old male, an LHS student, to meet for sexual purposes in November 2017.

Wray was arrested in June 2018 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Lafayette County School District that Wray had allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a male student. She was given a $10,000 bond.

Wray resigned from the school district after the allegations were made against her.

She was represented by local attorney Tony Farese.