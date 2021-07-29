Man Found Unconscious Arrested for Auto Burglary

A man found unconscious behind an apartment building was later arrested and charged with vehicle burglary.

Jonathan Turner

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 9:20 a.m. on July 25, officers responded to the Greens Apartments after receiving a report of a man found unconscious behind a building.

The man was identified as Jonathan Turner, 23, of Pope. OPD also discovered a vehicle had been broken into and subsequently arrested Turner and charged him with vehicle burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

OPD did not release the cause of Turner’s unconsciousness.

Staff report