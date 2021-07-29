Thursday, July 29, 2021
Oxford Man Charged with Stealing a Boat

An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly stealing a boat.

Brandon Metts

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Monday, a boat was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Hathorn Road.

The reporting party was able to obtain a picture of the vehicle that stole the boat.

Later that night, OPD officers were able to find the truck that stole the boat and arrested Brandon Metts, 36, of Oxford. He was charged with grand larceny.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Latest articles