Dangerous Heat Expected Today and Into the Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Lafayette County until 8 p.m. tonight with heat index values up to 111 expected.

The county is also under a Heat Advisory for Saturday from 10 a.m. To 8 p.m. with heat index values possibly reaching 109 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

However, relief from the scorching heat is just around the corner with rain coming into the area in front of a minor cooling front on Sunday.

As of Friday, there is a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon which increases to 60 percent later into the evening hours. The high for Sunday is expected to be around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will dip for a few days into the mid-80s with more expected Monday and will remain around 85 to 87 degrees through at least Thursday. No rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.