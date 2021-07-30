Friday, July 30, 2021
News & ViewsCrime Report

Domestic Fight Leads to Arrest

0
621

An Oxford man was arrested Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block Country View Road for a report of a domestic situation involving a weapon.

OPD dispatch advised that a female called and stated that she had been threatened by a male with a weapon.

Lee Smith, 28, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with possession of a

firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articlePontotoc Man Faces Commercial Burglary Charges

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles