Domestic Fight Leads to Arrest

An Oxford man was arrested Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block Country View Road for a report of a domestic situation involving a weapon.

OPD dispatch advised that a female called and stated that she had been threatened by a male with a weapon.

Lee Smith, 28, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with possession of a

firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

