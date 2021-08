On Aug. 5, Oxford Police Department officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 East for a traffic violation.

The passenger was identified as Terry Flowers, 22, of Oxford.

Flowers was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Flowers was given a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge, and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to Flowers being on parole.