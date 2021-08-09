NWS Issues Heat Advisory Through Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While being hot in August in Mississippi isn’t a surprise, the National Weather Service says the mix of heat and high humidity may just make it the hottest week yet this summer.

The NWS issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Mid-South this morning that extends through Thursday night.

Heat index values are expected to be around 105 degrees. Even the evenings will remain warm and balmy with lows hitting just 75 degrees at night.

Very little rain is expected over the next four days. There are low chances of random showers popping up in the late afternoons.

At least now we have air conditioning, unlike the folks living in Oxford in the year 1925 when it was 110 degrees on Sept. 25 – the all-time record high since temperatures were recorded. And in those days, the heat index wasn’t considered – that was the actual temperature.

The record high for the month of August was reached on Aug. 7, 1930, when it hit 107 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.