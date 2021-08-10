No More Free Parking Tuesdays on Oxford Square

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

If you are visiting the Oxford Square today, make sure to bring your pocket change.

Free parking on Tuesdays is no longer being offered.

Last week, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to discontinue turning off the parking meters and kiosks on Tuesdays in what was dubbed, “Townie Tuesday.”

The free parking was put in last year as a way of encouraging people to visit the Square and support local businesses as the COVID-19 restrictions started to lessen.

The Board voted several times during the year to extend it but last week, with football season around the corner, the board ended the program.

According to Parking Director Matt Davis, parking meters took in about $2,300 on Tuesdays on average before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

It costs $1.25 to park in a metered spot for an hour. Parking in the off-Square lots is $.75 an hour. Parking on the first floor of the Downtown Parking Garage costs $1 an hour and the second through fourth floors is free parking.