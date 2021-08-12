University of Mississippi Parking and Transportation Returns to Normal Operation

The University of Mississippi parking and transportation announced on Thursday that normal parking enforcement operations will go into effect starting Monday, August 16 as students returning to campus to begin the new semester.

Normal parking enforcement operations are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. During move-in week next parking enforcement around residential halls will be relaxed.

In an advisory Parking and Transportation ask for people to “ please refrain from parking in fire lanes, as well as service vehicle, reserved and ADA regulated spaces during move-in week.

All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time.

All vehicles must be parked in a zone designated by their permit classification.

Students are not permitted to park in Faculty/Staff designated areas.

Vehicles with current Park-N-Ride permits must park in the Park-N-Ride lots as bus service has resumed.

Vehicles with Faculty/Staff permits may not park in Residential zones but may park in Commuter zones.

Faculty/Staff and Students are not permitted to park in Visitor designated areas.

Any permit type is valid in the Park-N-Ride sections (white painted parking lines) at the Jackson Avenue Center with the exception of South Oxford Center permits. Commercial zones (yellow painted parking lines) are still restricted to Malco Theater.

All posted signage restrictions remain in effect including Reserved Parking spaces, ADA regulated spaces, visitor spaces, service vehicle spaces, and posted timed spaces.

South Oxford Center permits are only valid at the South Oxford Center.

Please remember to have current vehicle and license plate information associated with your permit. Failure to update your vehicle and license plate information may result in a citation. License plate updates can be done by clicking the link.

Bus Operations:

Oxford University Transit has resumed full operations with most standard routes operating on a normal schedule.

The Rebel Red and Rebel Blue campus circulator shuttle will operate normally starting again this semester.

All Oxford University Transit buses are equipped with hand sanitizer dispensers and are routinely cleaned and disinfected. Buses are equipped with additional protections for riders and the drivers. Seating capacity may be limited so plan to arrive early.

Riders are required to wear a mask at all times while at a crowded shelter and while riding a bus. Riders should allow a minimum of six feet of clearance for arriving buses to disembark departing riders before approached to board a bus.

Please DO NOT ride Oxford University Transit buses if you are experiencing Covid-19 or other flu like symptoms.

Oxford University Transit routes, schedules and parking maps are linked.

Gate Operations:

Gates on All-American will not be returning to normal operations due to ongoing construction and pending closure of one lane of traffic.

Gates on Student Union Drive and Athletics Lane will remain closed 24/7 to all traffic except buses, authorized service vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Please contact the DPT office at 662-915-7235 or parking@olemiss.edu if you have any questions.

Staff Report