Visitation for the Late Sheriff Fulco to be Held Friday in Water Valley

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Visitation for Sheriff Mark D. Fulco will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley.

The family has chosen to hold a private graveside service Saturday.

Fulco, 50, died at about 1 p.m. on Monday from pneumonia and complications of COVID-19.

The late Sheriff Mark D. Fulco

He won the election to become Sheriff originally in 2019; however, the results were contested by his opponent. He won again in a special election in 2020.

He was born June 18, 1971, in Tupelo to Edna Rawson and the late Camille J. Fulco. Not long after finishing high school, Mark started studying law enforcement and entered into lifelong public service. With over 20 certifications and accreditations, he had a hunger for gaining new knowledge in his field.

He started his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Union County Sheriffs department in Eldorado, Arkansas. Later he moved to Mississippi and worked with five other departments until starting with the MDOT in 2003. During his time with the MDOT, he served as a member of the Honor/Color guard.

He remained at this post until becoming the Sheriff of Yalobusha County, according to his obituary.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed working with metal, welding and fabricating things for himself and others, often giving those works away.

Fulco is survived by his mother, Edna Rawson three brothers, Mike Fulco of Nettleton, Jimmy Hall of Tupelo, Rod Fulco of Eldorado, AR; one sister, Denise Fulco Ramey of West Monroe, LA; three nephews two nieces, three great-nephews, two great-nieces and three step-brothers. He was preceded in death by his father.

A patrol car with its lights turned on will be “guarding” Fulco 24 hours a day at Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley until he is buried on Saturday in what is a long-standing law enforcement tradition called “Guarding the Fallen.”