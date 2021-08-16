Associate Pastor Discovered Passion for Ministry at Ole Miss

By Lada Stauter

Journalism student

It was during Drew Narmour’s college years that he discovered his passion for ministry. Born in Memphis, Narmour grew up in Monroe, Louisiana. His time in Oxford began back in 2009 when he decided to attend the University of Mississippi.

Being from a different state, not many of Narmour’s friends went to Ole Miss, so he did not know many people when he first moved to Oxford 12 years ago.

During his sophomore year, Narmour, who was recently named the Associate Pastor at Grace Bible Church in Oxford, began tagging along with a few fellow upperclassmen in his fraternity and discovered a new type of inexperienced love for the church and a new way to love others. This inspired him to read and learn more about how he loved others and the church.

Narmour said that he never really felt he was good at anything growing up but baseball until he found his passion within the church.

“It was my sophomore or junior year when I realized it was what I wanted to do,” Narmour said.

Narmour feels very fortunate to have this new opportunity as associate pastor. His role in the church consists of the operations of the church, but it is much more than just handling the budgets and filling requests sent to the church.

His job gives him the chance to work with families from all over and help adults and children when they are in times of need. His job is not always easy when faced with devastating circumstances that are not always an easy fix.

“It’s not always easy, it’s heavy,” Narmour said. “People go through a lot.”

Narmour’s love for what he does is evident.

“Drew’s ability to step up at such a young age is admirable, and his passion for leading people towards Christ is felt throughout the congregation,” said Will Belk, a member of Grace Bible Church.

Narmour has worked with those who have lost their families and needed homes. He spoke about the foster care system and how it lacks attention. This is where Narmour steps in. He helps create the funds for those brave families that are willing to help by taking in those who need a home. The budget he creates helps fund these families until the state does, which could take weeks to months.

“It is our job to love people well and simply open up the Bible,” Narmour said, “and do our best to faithfully tell who Jesus is.”

His goals for Grace Bible Church of Oxford are truly meaningful. They consist of teaching others to love one another in a greater way. He wants to find the best way of “how can we love better.”

Narmour highlighted one of his favorite parts of his job, which is working with the college students that attend the services. He said that it is always very energizing to find college students that are interested in ministries. The church offers opportunities to these students to allow them to try ministry.

“The best part of Oxford is the college students attending,” Narmour said. “It’s energizing.”