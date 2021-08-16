Boys & Girls Clubs Modify Dance Like The Stars for COVID-10 Safety

Nancy Maria Balach practices with Andrew Davis of the Dance Studio of Tupelo for the upcoming Dance Like the Stars fundraiser. Photo provided

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Mississippi, the Executive Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi voted Tuesday to modify plans for its 2021 Dance Like The Stars event with two options for sponsors and ticket holders.

The 16th annual fundraiser will be held on Aug. 21 at the BancorpSouth Arena.

The first option is in-person attendance for the show with stadium sitting only. There will be no floor seating or dinner.

People can also watch the show online at 7:30 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page.

Those attending the show will be required to wear masks/face coverings during the show and seating will be spaced by ushers to allow for social distancing.

There will be no served meal at the event. Sponsors and ticket holders will be offered a $25 gift card to a local restaurant to honor the dinner tickets purchased.

Doors will open for seating at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s Oxford celebrity dancer is Nancy Maria Balach, a University of Mississippi professor and chair of the Music Department. She will be dancing with Andrew Davis of the Dance Studio of Tupelo.

“The safety of our donors, celebrity dancers, volunteers, Club members and staff is our primary focus for this event,” said BGCNMS director Zell Long. “The successful virtual presentation of this event in 2020 assures all that the virtual presentation option this year will also be excellent. For those who choose to view the show in person, we encourage them to please comply with the mask/face covering and social distancing during the show. Being vaccinated is not a requirement, but it would certainly help fulfill the goal of everyone being safe.”

To best organize seating, no more tickets will be sold.

Staff report