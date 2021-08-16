Oxford Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 7

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Oxford woman was killed Thursday when her car went off the road in Marshall County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 12, troopers responded to Highway 7 in Marshall County for a one-vehicle wreck.

A 2003 Honda CRV, driven by Amy Pearson, 47, of Oxford, was traveling south on Highway 7 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled over several times.

Pearson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of this crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol

A visitation for Pearson will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon with a service to immediately follow at 12 p.m., all at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.