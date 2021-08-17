First Oxford Pop-up Vaccination Site Successful

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The Oxford Board of Aldermen looked at the rise of COVID-19 cases during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The city had its first pop-up vaccination site located near City Hall on Tuesday. The site gave out a total of 41 vaccinations, according to Oxford Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Algood.

“It was a combination of new vaccinations, second shots and boosters,” he said.

Algood said there was a good mix of people coming in, from college students to older individuals.

“We will be doing this several more times throughout the next couple of months,” he said.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill expressed how excited the city is to offer the pop-up option.

“This gives people the opportunity to talk to a doctor to ask questions,” Tannehill said. “We are encouraging people through our social media if they have questions to ask. We will do it every Friday before home football games.”

The mayor added that the city has talked to Larson’s Cash Savor to set one up there and at the Oxford Community Market.

The Webb Clinic is partnering with the city on giving the vaccines.

The Board of Aldermen also voted to allow people who are actively playing pickleball at the Oxford Activity Center who are vaccinated to not have to wear a mask as long as they show proof that they have been vaccinated.

Two weeks ago, the board voted to mandate masks inside all city-owned facilities.