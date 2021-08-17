The J.E. Neilson’s Department Store Hailed With Local Awards

By Lada Stauter

Journalism Student

The South’s oldest department store, the J.E. Neilson Department Store, is the place where trends meet traditions and has earned the trust as Oxford’s one-stop-shop and excellent women’s clothing department.

Multiple awards have recently been given to Neilson’s for its charm, hospitality, and obvious hard work that has been put into the store for almost 200 years.

“Our building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in the ’80s and visitors love coming by to learn about the store and its history,” said Amanda Hyneman, one of the four owners. “My father, an amateur historian in Oxford and Lafayette County, loves to talk to folks about our history.”

Neilson’s was recently nominated and won three awards that were chosen by the citizens of Oxford. These awards fell under the category of Best Business, Best Women’s Clothing and Best Department Store.

The store made a public post on Instagram, acknowledging its success.

“Thank you, Oxford. It has been a pleasure serving you for 182 years.”

Over the last century, the company has changed, along with the progress and development of Oxford. That has been a major reason for its long-term success.

Every employee at the J.E. Neilson Department Store makes it their number one priority that every customer receives heavy attention and the help they desire for an easy and memorable shopping experience.

Neilson’s Department Store has a method to its success and it all begins behind the scenes of the store. When hired at the J.E.Neilson Department Store, the employers put each employee through a large amount of training that prepares them for the role as not only a sales associate but a friend that their customers can rely on.

Neilson’s has their highly trained employees on the floor ready to roll each day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Newly hired buyer for accessories and juniors, Riley Williamson said, “I am so lucky to have found a job like this. We are one large family and the relationship I have formed over the last two years are ones that I know will last a lifetime.”

The managers of each department are the bosses that everyone can only dream about having. These men and women are ready to sell and have fun while doing it.

The J.E. Neilson Department Store always fulfills its mission to have a successful and always positive day when they work. This store knows how to keep an updated and positive environment so that every customer from all over the world will feel 100% welcomed when shopping with them.

“The store has relied heavily on local customers, the university, and its alumni,” Hyneman said. “With the growth of the university and Oxford, Neilsons has been able to prosper when other stores in Mississippi have not been able due to the fact that the university has been able to bring in visitors from around the world.”