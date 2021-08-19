2021 Fall Convocation Postponed

The University of Mississippi announced that Fall Convocation will be postponed and rescheduled as an outdoor event on Thursday from the provost’s office.

Fall Convocation was set for August 24, inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Given the current COVID-19 conditions and the large crowd that traditionally attends Fall Convocation, the university will hold this year’s event at a future date in the Grove.

Fall Convocation commemorates the beginning of the college journey each year at Ole Miss. We will add a new wrinkle by moving Fall Convocation to the Grove, the same venue where our incoming students will participate in Commencement at the end of their college experience.

The university is working to identify a new date and will reschedule the event as soon as possible. Details and logistics will be shared once they are finalized.

Staff Report